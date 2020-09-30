Water board builds walls to secure age-old conduit pipelines

CHENNAI

30 September 2020 00:20 IST

Three 10-km-long conduit lines still carry raw water from Red Hills to Kilpauk

In a bid to safeguard conduit pipelines that formed the earliest infrastructure to provide safe drinking water to the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started building walls over its site at vulnerable points in a phased manner.

The three 10-km conduit lines laid at various points of time carry water from Red Hills reservoir to Kilpauk water works from where water is treated and distributed to several areas.

Built in 1914, the earliest among the three lines constructed with brick masonry still carries raw water from the reservoir for treatment. Two of the three lines carry about 130 million litres of water a day (mld).

An official of the CMWSSB said: “We have started building a compound wall on our site along the Water Canal Road, Korattur, to secure the conduit lines from encroachments. We are carrying out the work in phases wherever necessary. Similar works will be taken up on the stretch near Rajamangalam and New Avadi Road.”

A survey has been commissioned to identify encroachments on the CMWSSB site. Some works are pending to repair the line constructed in 1986, which had collapsed several years ago. The board had identified about 1,400 encroachments at Kakkanji Nagar on New Avadi Road in 2018 and reclaimed 5 acres of land.

The water utility has improved its distribution network to provide piped water supply to 60 streets in Zone 8. The zone gets 90 mld of water. Some of the streets in areas such as Rajamangalam, Nehru Nagar and North Jagannathan Nagar now get water through pipeline after nearly five years.

Officials said the main pipeline carrying water from Kilpauk water works to Rajamangalam was intercepted near Paliamman Koil Street, Villivakkam and excess water was diverted to defective streets. New lines were provided. Street supply through tanker trips had been reduced from 25 tankers to seven tankers a day now in defective streets falling in division 94.

“We are preparing estimates to replace old pipelines for a stretch of 50 km in the zone to improve water distribution,” an official added.