Water ATMs inaugurated in Maraimalai Nagar

Residents of two city suburbs will have access to clean drinking water after the installation of water ATMs in their localities.
While the ones in Maraimalai Nagar were inaugurated on Thursday, the one at Avadi would launch by early August. The ATMs will cater to 3,000 households in each area. The facilities were launched by Alfa Laval, a global supplier of products for heat transfer and fluid handling, along with Waterlife, a social enterprise, specialising in the building and operating of water purification plants.
With a processing capacity of 1,000 litre per hour, each plant will be operational for eight hours a day. However, residents may collect water around the clock. The devices also have the option for providing chilled water during summers.
The press release said residents may collect water at a cost of ₹7 for a 20-litre can, against a preloaded card. Each family can collect two cans of water daily and the amount collected will be used towards the plant’s maintenance and salary of the plant operator. Declining groundwater level was a major issue and many people lacked access to affordable, clean drinking water, the release said.
Maraimalai Nagar Municipality Commissioner V. Vijayakumari inaugurated the plant at Kattankulathur and the second plant at Gandhi Park was remotely launched by Ramdas Salunke, vice-president (marine and service), Alfa Laval India. He said similar facilities would be installed in other villages and municipalities.
