WATCO begns consumer survey in Kodambakkam, Adyar zones for 24-hour water supply

August 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents in Wards 127 to 142, including T. Nagar, Vadapalani, Saidapet, West Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, Jafferkhanpet and Koyambedu and Wards 168 to 180, including Ekkatuthangal, Velachery, Kotturpuram, Adyar and Guindy asked to provide details on water supply

The Hindu Bureau

The 24-hour water supply project will cover aspects such as improving the capacity of the old, damaged pipelines. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A consumer survey is under way to collect details about the status of drinking water supply in Kodambakkam and Adyar zones where a 24-hour water supply scheme will be implemented soon.

The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has requested the residents in Wards 127 to 142 covering areas such as T. Nagar, Vadapalani, Saidapet, West Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, Jafferkhanpet and Koyambedu and Wards 168 to 180, including Ekkatuthangal, Velachery, Kotturpuram, Adyar and Guindy to provide required details on the water supply during the door-to-door survey.

WATCO has been appointed as consultant for the project following a recent pact with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

A press release said the survey would be part of the preparation of detailed project report on improvement of the infrastructure to execute round-the-clock water supply in these zones. The project would cover aspects such as improving the capacity of the old, damaged pipelines in the areas and laying pipelines in streets that had been left out for piped water supply.

Residents may have to share details such as hours of water supply in a day and issues related to water supply with the WATCO personnel. The water board has asked WATCO to provide detailed project report and tender documents within a year.

