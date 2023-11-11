HamberMenu
Watchtowers for birders at Chennai’s Pallikaranai remain unused

The five watchtowers are in a state of neglect at the marshland; birders say some are not maintained well, and have become the haunt of miscreants

November 11, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
A water tank and watchtower at Pallikaranai marshland. Nature enthusiasts prefer to find their own spots

A water tank and watchtower at Pallikaranai marshland. Nature enthusiasts prefer to find their own spots | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Watchtowers built by the Forest Department in Pallikaranai marshland remain largely unused by members of the public.

Over the last decade, the Pallikaranai marshland has earned a favourable spot in every birder’s list of wetlands to sight winged visitors during the migratory season. To enhance the experience, the Forest Department had built five watchtowers: one near the Radial Road, two on the eastern side and two on the western part of the marshland.

ALSO READ
First set of migratory birds flock Chennai’s Pallikaranai marshland

However, the watchtowers are in a state of neglect. Birders who visit Pallikaranai marsh regularly say they have neither used the watchtowers nor seen anyone use them. As most of the towers are built within residential areas on the marsh’s periphery and are unmanned by watchers or anti-poaching watchers, nature enthusiasts prefer to find their own spots for birdwatching. 

A birder from the neighbourhood says the watchtower on the western side, near Kamakoti Nagar, is accessible but is not maintained well. Miscreants are known to use another tower, he adds. While the Pallikaranai eco-park is the primary attraction of the area, seasoned birders venture into other parts of the marshland to sight local and migrant birds, where, if placed, the towers could be convenient. 

However, a Forest Ranger said, anti-poaching watchers regularly visit the watchtowers. The towers are mostly used by environment organisations that conduct bird walks and not regular members of the public as they are located in interior areas, the official says. There are chances of the watchtowers being used for anti-social activities if they are well-known to the public, he says.

