Watchman, wife arrested for murder in Chennai

22 March 2021 14:14 IST

Police said the man and his wife had murdered a 47-year-old home-maker for gain and then fled to Karnataka

Madhavaram Police on Monday arrested a watchman and his wife, who were wanted in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old woman, who was the wife of a Chennai-based financier.

The woman was murdered for gain, with her hands and legs tied inside her house in Madhavaram on Saturday morning. The police suspected the newly-hired watchman in connection with the crime, as he and his wife went missing after the incident.

According to police, Ravi runs a finance company in Sowcarpet. He lived with his wife Kalaivani,47, in Thanikachalam Nagar, Madhavaram. Their son is studying in Pune. Recently, they undertook painting work at their house and they told the painter Babu to recommend a watchman for their house.

Through Babu’s reference, Ravi appointed a man who identified himself as Rakesh, 30, from Karnataka as the watchman a few days ago. He came with his wife Revathi and two children and started staying in the house. On Saturday, Ravi had gone to work and around 3.30 p.m, he called his wife, but she did not answer his calls. He then called Rakesh, but there was no answer.

Ravi came home and saw the front door locked. Through the window he saw Kalaivani lying with her hands tied. With the help of neighbours, he broke open the door and went inside and found her injured. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Madhavaram police were informed about the incident. R. Krishnaraj, Deputy Commissioner, Madhavaram, formed two special teams to investigate the incident. From CCTV footage, police found Rakesh and his family fleeing the house around noon on Saturday. Mr. Krishnaraj said, “Our special team arrested the couple who were holed up in Karnataka and brought them here. Further investigations are on.”