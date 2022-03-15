Watchman in Pulianthope gets 5 years imprisonment for raping four-year-old girl

A fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on him, failing to pay which will add three months to his sentence

A special court exclusively handling POCSO cases sentenced a 64-year-old watchman of an apartment to five years of imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2018. According to the prosecution, the accused was a security guard in the apartment located in the Pulianthope police station limits. The victim was a UKG student at the time of occurrence. On March, 4, 2018 at 11.30 a.m., the victim's mother sent her to tell the watchman of the apartment to switch on the water pump. Sometime later, the child came back crying and told the mother what the watchman had done to her. Based on her complaint, he was arrested by the Pulianthope all-women police. He was charged under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. M. Rajalakshmi, Special Judge, convicted and sentenced him to five-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000. If he defaults the fine, three months will be added to his imprisonment. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the child.



