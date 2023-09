September 17, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Murali, 48, a watchman of an apartment complex near Minjur, was beaten to death on Friday by his colleague Udhayan, 42, who is a resident of Thirupalaivanam, Ponneri. An argument broke out between them while they were working on Friday. Udhayan hit Murali with a log repeatedly and killed him before fleeing the scene. He later surrendered at the Kaattur police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.