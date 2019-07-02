Watching the India-England match at Cottingley House

The 100 or so gathered at Cottingley House, home to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, erupted in cheer as Virat Kohli hit a boundary in the India-England match on Sunday. On invitation from the host, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, the attendees — delegates from the US and Belgium, Young India Entrepreneurs from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the winners of Street Child United World Cup 2019 — arrived sporting their team’s jerseys and grabbed the nearest high-table to get the best view of the big screen.

Deputy High Commissioner Pilmore-Bedford light-heartedly asked the attendees to support England, so Pakistan would fall out of the charts. He then expressed his admiration for India being the highest minority community in Britain, and for being a highly monetarily invested sect in the country.

Right after he was joined on stage by ex-captain of West Indies cricket team, Alvin Kallicharran, who spoke at length about India’s playing style, strengths and weaknesses, ending with a brief analysis of the team’s performance over the years.

During the match break, the four Street Child United World Cup winners from Chennai, residents of the Karunalaya Social Service Society, were awarded with plaques by both Pilmore-Bedford and Kallicharran. The quarter, along with four other similarly disadvantaged children from Mumbai, had recently played, and won, the finals at the Lords Cricket Ground in England. One of them also hit jackpot at a raffle draw here, receiving a spa voucher.

As the match grew intense with each over, cheers went up — at every Indian boundary or a fallen England wicket, fuelled by free flowing alcohol and a delicious spread by The Park, Chennai. The face painting corner also saw immense footfall, as attendees thronged to get their team’s flags painted on themselves. The host even arranged for a photo booth at the entrance of the House.

The day may have ended with India losing to England, but fans took the defeat in their stride, ending the fun gathering with a dozen selfies.