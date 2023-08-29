August 29, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

Chennai is home to the first big bicycle factory in India - T.I. Cycles of India Ltd.

Bicycles were so widely used, that in 1955, the government had to warn cyclists not to occupy the main roads as they pleased, as it was obstructing traffic.

But now they have become almost an invisible lot.

The Chennai-based Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) recently did a survey of 480 livelihood or captive cyclists in the city.

Over 75% of them earn less than 20,000 rupees a month and cited the savings on transport as the key reason for using bicycles.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Pon Vasanth B. A

Videos: R. Ravindran

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S