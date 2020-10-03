Watch your steps on this road overbridge in Velachery

Broken slabs on the pavement of the ROB. Photo: special arrangement

On the side of the road overbridge (ROB) on Velachery Main Road where the traffic movement is towards the Velachery bus terminus and Kaiveli, sections of the pavement present gaping holes as slabs are broken.

“Trash gets into these gaps; and water when it rains,” says G. Marie, a resident. Pedestrians want the footpaths on the ROB better illumimated. They also report the problem of low-hanging overhead cables on the footpath where the traffic flow is towards Pallikaranai.

Besides, motorists point out that the surface of the carriageway — towards towards Pallikaranai and Velachery — is uneven.

“Years ago, the State Highways Department relaid the road overbridge. But there is room for improvement. When driving on this road, motorcyclists can particularly sense that the surface is uneven,” says A. Sadhik, a resident of Medavakkam.