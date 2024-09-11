Watch Yogi B, Arivu, Maalavika Sundar at The Hindu’s Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival 2024

Twenty years ago, Yogi B, a young Malaysian Tamil television executive, arrived in Chennai for the first time. The sights and sounds of autos, tea shops and the city’s people are still fresh in his mind. To say that he was in awe, is putting it mildly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People don’t understand but as a child of the diaspora that read the Thevaram, watched Tamil films and heard songs from here, it felt I was finally touching the soil of my origin. Everything felt like an absolute culture shock. Neurons burst. I could not close my mouth. I saw Tamil Nadu in all its glory and variety. It was a magical, sensory overload,” he says.

Over the years, this rapper and music producer behind blockbuster hits like ‘Madai Thirandu’ and ‘Engeyum Eppothum’, says that his relationship with the city has transformed with years of flying in and out for performances and recordings. The romance however, is unshaken. “Makkal Inga thangamanavangam (People have heart of gold),” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is this romance and years of cross-cultural exchange between the Tamil diasporic community across the world, that the headliner and his long-time collaborator Emcee Jesz will bring on stage at the second edition of The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival 2024.

The two-day event marks the end of The Hindu’s 40-day Made of Chennai celebration that put the city’s numerous facets under the spotlight in a set of events that showcased pageantry including cinema by the beach and an archival photo exhibit at the newspaper’s head office on Anna Salai. At this festival featuring 10 acts and 40 food stalls, on September 14 and 15 at Island Grounds, watch performers like Arivu and The Ambassa Band; Haricharan and the Drums Kumaran Collective featuring Sireesha Bhagavatula; Maalavika Sundar; Motta Maadi Music; Paul Jacob’s Folk Agenda and Gowwli, the band.

High Octane Industrial Rock featuring JHANU, promises raw energy and explosive music, says Harkirat Singh Sangha (Harry), the bassist of the band. Although popular bands like Justice and Rammstein have been their inspiration, Harry says that Ilaiyaraaja finds his way into their minds while creating music. “Our vision is to see crowds till the horizon when we perform,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Office Gaana from On the Streets of Chennai on the other hand, will blend storytelling, office drama and reliability in a peppy, gaana-style format, says Keerthivasan Raghuram (Monk). Expect covers of popular Tamil songs and originals from this band that came together because someone in their office decided to play a forgotten dholak. “We are 200% excited,” he says.

Monk’s enthusiasm is not his own. Several other acts encompassing genres like hip hop, gaana, Carnatic-fusion, folk and rock, in all their Tamil glory, will find ways to convey the resplendent sounds of Chennai. Take your pick.

Essence and flavours

Food maketh a festival. It is why Shabnam Kamil and her organisation Social Bee, have decided to populate the food stalls at the festival with only brands from the city. Her second stint of curating this event is full of learnings. It is legacy brands like C Kunhiraman General Stores (famous for selling mango ice cream and mango milk, year-round), Gopaul Dairy (with house-made butter and jam) and KGN Arifa selling paya biryani, that sell out in a matter of hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People might want to try the early morning biryanis of Pulianthope or the grape juice at Kunhiraman but may not be able to travel the distance for it. The food festival provides all these Chennai delicacies in a single place. That is perhaps its greatest USP,” she says.

Akilesh Baskaran, behind the 99-year-old Kunhiraman General Stores, says that they were sold out in two hours last year. This year, the cold, tart yet sweet, and delightfully purple grape juice, will be made in excess to cater to the demands of the festival. He is prepared and will be introducing new flavours like black currant to the mix.

Shabnam says that no two biryanis, grills, dosas or butter buns will be like any other at the festival. She has been careful about avoiding repeats, she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is where our paya biryani, made with tender, succulent meat comes in. We serve it with a pudina chutney and have been able to hold a steady crowd for three generations now. It is different from the other biryanis in the city. Honestly, we did not expect to sell out last year. This year, the production has been amped up,” says Syed Moinudeen S of KGN Arifa, who assists his father in the business.

The festival will also have stalls serving Mexican tostadas, iced coffee, halwa, sandwiches and ice creams, besides the staple South Indian fare at the event. Like Yogi B, prepare to be in awe and fall in love with Chennai once again.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival is on September 14 and 15 at Island Grounds 5pm onwards. Entry is free but participants must register at madeofchennai.thehindu.com.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival is held in association with ACKO, Beepkart. In partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina. Associate Partner: Ather, Akshayakalpa. Expert Partner: Social Bee. Artist Partner: ACTC. Radio Partner: BIG FM. Happiness partner: On the streets of Chennai. Event partner: Torque

Concert schedule September 14 Carnatic Folk Rock by Maalavika Sundar DJ Suman and beat box Office Gaana from On the streets of Chennai Yogi B Kavithai Gundar by Emcee Jesz Motta Maadi Music September 15 Gowwli band Paul Jacob’s Folk Agenda High Octane Industrial Rock featuring JHANU Arivu and the Ambassa band Haricharan the Drums Kumaran Collective featuring Sireesha Bhagavatula

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.