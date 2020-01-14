Watch videos of tiger cubs, elephants being fed at Vandalur zoo

Visitors to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park can watch exclusive videos of two tiger cubs on a large LED display set up on the zoo premises in Vandalur for the Pongal festival.

The zoo houses 27 tigers. The two tiger cubs were born to ‘Arthi’ and ‘Adithiya’ on September 18, 2019.

After post-natal monitoring and continuous veterinary care, the two tiger cubs are healthy and active.

As an added attraction, visitors can see elephants being fed sugarcane, which is given to them twice, at 11.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park management has made several arrangements such as extra ticket counter, additional parking area, special canteens stalls, additional water points and toilet facilities to the cater to the holiday rush.

About 300 buses are arranged by Transport Department for the benefit of the visitors to reach the zoo with their families.

On January 14 (Tuesday), the zoo will remain open to the visitors.