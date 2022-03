March 27, 2022 13:37 IST

Thuvakkam, an NGO, has roped in Aravani Art Project to create murals in a select few Metro stations in Chennai. Thuvakkam’s aim is to start ‘Metro Green Zones’ and as part of this, murals, indoor plants and moss wall art will be created in stations. For this purpose, a bunch of transgender persons are here to paint murals at Metro stations, especially the car parking areas.