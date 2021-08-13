Watch | This man from Chennai created a giant three-wheeled cycle

13 August 2021 15:11 IST

A video on G. Rajendran from Chennai, who created a three-wheeled giant cycle out of metal waste

Meet 56-year-old G Rajendran from Chennai. He is a creator and a cycle enthusiast.

Mr. Rajendran can be seen riding his giant cycle around in the bustling traffic of Chennai city.

He rides a cycle with three wheels and no chains. His cycle weighs around 220 kilograms and measures seven-and-a half-feet in height. Mr. Rajendran has been designing and putting together cycles of various shapes, sizes and styles for the last 25 years

