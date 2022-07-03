Chennai

Watch | This Chennai beachside stall serves coffee in coconut shells 

Meet Dheena, a tea shop owner in Chennai 

He has set up a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach 

The beach is usually filled with tea stalls and eateries 

But Dheena knew his shop had to stand out to be known to others  

Everyone around him served beverages in plastic, paper or glass 

But Dheena chose to serve tea or coffee in natural cutlery 

He now serves beverages in cups made of coconut shells 

Initially, he bought quite a lot of cups and started this venture 

But over time, he found that it was not viable and simultaneously hired a few persons to make coconut shells exclusively for the shop 

Now, he uses close to 60-70 cups in the shop 

Dheena also believes that it is healthy for people to use coconut shells as cutlery 

Despite inflation and rising costs, he also offers black coffee for just one rupee every Monday 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2022 9:17:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/watch-this-chennai-beachside-stall-serves-coffee-in-coconut-shells/article65595398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY