Watch | This Chennai beachside stall serves coffee in coconut shells
A video on a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach
Meet Dheena, a tea shop owner in Chennai
He has set up a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach
The beach is usually filled with tea stalls and eateries
But Dheena knew his shop had to stand out to be known to others
Everyone around him served beverages in plastic, paper or glass
But Dheena chose to serve tea or coffee in natural cutlery
He now serves beverages in cups made of coconut shells
Initially, he bought quite a lot of cups and started this venture
But over time, he found that it was not viable and simultaneously hired a few persons to make coconut shells exclusively for the shop
Now, he uses close to 60-70 cups in the shop
Dheena also believes that it is healthy for people to use coconut shells as cutlery
Despite inflation and rising costs, he also offers black coffee for just one rupee every Monday
