Watch | This Chennai beachside stall serves coffee in coconut shells 

A video on a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach

A video on a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach

Meet Dheena, a tea shop owner in Chennai

He has set up a unique tea stall near the popular hotspot, Marina beach

The beach is usually filled with tea stalls and eateries

But Dheena knew his shop had to stand out to be known to others

Everyone around him served beverages in plastic, paper or glass

But Dheena chose to serve tea or coffee in natural cutlery

He now serves beverages in cups made of coconut shells

Initially, he bought quite a lot of cups and started this venture

But over time, he found that it was not viable and simultaneously hired a few persons to make coconut shells exclusively for the shop

Now, he uses close to 60-70 cups in the shop

Dheena also believes that it is healthy for people to use coconut shells as cutlery

Despite inflation and rising costs, he also offers black coffee for just one rupee every Monday