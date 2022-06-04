Chennai

Watch | Terrace gardening: from hobby to money-saver

This is terrace gardening, a popular hobby in big cities.

Not only do gardeners get to eat organic and healthy food, they have also started to save money from this.

Most terrace gardeners cultivate varieties of vegetables and fruits including sweet potato, tomato, chillies, brinjal, cucumber, and ladies finger.

They usually buy onions and garlic from the market.

With vegetable prices soaring this month, some terrace gardeners say they barely felt the pinch of it as they could sustain pretty well with their own produce.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Environment
gardening

Printable version | Jun 4, 2022 10:32:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/watch-terrace-gardening-from-hobby-to-money-saver/article65494904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY