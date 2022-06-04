Watch | Terrace gardening: from hobby to money-saver

The Hindu Bureau June 04, 2022 22:31 IST

A video on terrace gardeners in Chennai who have not only managed to grow fresh, organic vegetables and fruits on their own, but also beat rising costs of vegetable prices

This is terrace gardening, a popular hobby in big cities. Not only do gardeners get to eat organic and healthy food, they have also started to save money from this. Most terrace gardeners cultivate varieties of vegetables and fruits including sweet potato, tomato, chillies, brinjal, cucumber, and ladies finger. They usually buy onions and garlic from the market. With vegetable prices soaring this month, some terrace gardeners say they barely felt the pinch of it as they could sustain pretty well with their own produce.



