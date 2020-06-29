Watch: Pondy Bazaar, Chennai's shopping hub, hit by lockdown

29 June 2020 18:32 IST

A video showing how Pondy Bazaar, the shopping hub of Chennai, has been hit as all shops remain closed during lockdown.

Pondy Bazaar is at the heart of T Nagar, Chennai’s shopping destination. It houses hundreds of shops selling everything — from hairpins and trinkets to silk sarees and gold jewellery.

For the first time ever, the area was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. They reopened after 2 months on May 30 under heavy restrictions. But business has not picked up. Not many are visiting.

Traders say they have lost 30% of their revenue during the lockdown.

