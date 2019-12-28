Watch out for this accident-prone intersection on Sixth Avenue Road

The junction of Sixth Avenue Road near Anna Nagar police station has become a ‘danger’ spot. Both pedestrians and motorists say this situation prevails because they can’t see motorists coming from the opposite direction due to the elevated position of Sixth Avenue Road.

Along with Sixth Avenue Road, First Avenue Road and 21st Street intersect at a small roundtana.

Hundreds of motorists use Sixth Avenue junction, which connects New Avadi Road and First Avenue Road in Anna Nagar with Kilpauk Garden Road.

The small junction has become busy especially after the start of the channel-laying work on Third Avenue Road. The Rs. 10-crore box-type channel was built to divert excess rainwater from Otteri Nullah through a link with the Cooum river near Brewery Road in Anna Nagar.

Motorists from ICF, Ayanavaram, Villivakkam, Padi, Anna Nagar, Shenoy Nagar and Kolathur take Chintamani junction via New Avadi Road as the junction is the shortest route and less congested to reach the PH Road at Kilpauk. “During night, it’s difficult to see motorists from opposite directions and we often skid when we apply sudden brake. Better lighting at the roundtana might help us to see vehicles clearly,” said K. Vinod, a motorist from Anna Nagar. The raised concrete median on Sixth Avenue Road also blocks the view of motorists. Another reason that this stretch is turning accident-prone is because Sixth Avenue junction does not have adequate safety features like reflectors, CCTV cameras, lighting and speed breakers. The stretch is busy; Bougainvillea Park is located on Sixth Avenue Road. Visitors to Anna Nagar East government branch library use the junction to reach the public facility every day. The junction also has a temple that receives many devotees.

“Steps will be taken to install bright street lights with reflectors on all roads as they near the roundtana. Trees will also be pruned for better visibility,” says a Corporation official.