Watch | Madras Crocodile Bank Trust defends decision to shift 1,000 crocodiles to Gujarat

A video on the move by the Madras Crocodile Bank to shift 1,000 crocodiles to a rehabilitation centre in Gujarat

The Madras Crocodile Bank had recently decided to shift around 1,000 crocodiles to Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat.

But a public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court against the move to shift the crocodiles.

Initially, the forest department had permitted the release of surplus crocodiles in the wild and other viable habitats. However, in 1994, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests discontinued the programmes to release captive bred crocodiles in the wild.

July 07, 2022 19:09 IST