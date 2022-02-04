Watch | Inside India's largest dog farm

A video on Alangukottai, the largest dog farm in India

Alangukottai is a native dog farm in Chennai. It is possibly the largest of its kind in India

It is over 3 acres large and houses over 40 dogs, all of them indies.

Dogs native to States across India can be found here: Like the Chippiparai and Kombai from Tamil Nadu, Pandikona and Jonangi from Andhra Pradesh, the Rampur Greyhound and Himalayan Gaddi Kutta.

Alangukottai was started in 2020 by Vasantha Kumar Vasudevan. He says his primary goal is to showcase indie breeds and raise awareness on the advantage of adopting dogs that are used to the Indian climate and conditions, instead of importing animals.

Read more: Kombai to Gaddi Kutta: This Chennai native dog farm highlights indie breeds