Watch | IIT Madras launches India's first standing wheelchair

A ‘standing wheelchair’ called ‘Arise’, was developed at the TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras four months ago.

Arise was formally launched by Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, at IIT-Madras Research Park on Tuesday.

The wheel chair, indigenously-designed at IIT-M in collaboration with Phoenix Medical Systems, with the support of the UK-based Wellcome Trust, is priced at about ₹15,000. Using Arise, a person with a disability can shift from a standing position to a sitting position and vice versa, independently or with assistance.