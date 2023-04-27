HamberMenu
Watch | How Silambam, the ancient Tamil martial art, is breaking barriers

A video on the popularity of Silambam in housing board settlements in Chennai and how it’s more than just a physical activity for those who practice it

April 27, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In Housing Board settlements like Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar and Nochikuppam, Silambam is a silent tool for empowerment and rehabilitation.

At a small ground flanked by busy Housing Board settlements, children gather to learn the ancient Tamil martial art under the strict guidance of Master Lakshmipathi, a Kannagi Nagar resident himself. 

Silmbam has effortlessly managed to merge into the social fabric of cities like Chennai. Much like running, cycling and boxing, the martial art has become commonplace in the early-morning cityscape.

Read the full story here

Reporting: Gowri S.

Script: Ananyaa Desikan

Videos: Johan Sathyadas J, Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Johan Sathyadas J, Ananyaa Desikan

