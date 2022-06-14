Watch | How Chennai’s ICF became a global success

A video on ICF’s success story

The integral coach factory in Chennai has been producing train coaches since 1955.

From manufacturing 350 units per year, now it rolls out over 4,000 coaches annually.

This caters to domestic and international demands.

ICF is one of independent India’s earliest and native production units. It was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The unit is spread over 511 acres and employs about 10,000 persons.

Despite restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICF manufactured 3,100 coaches in 2021-22. As of June 2022, it has produced over 69,200 coaches.

It exports shells and components to Thailand, Myanmar, Taiwan, Zambia, The Philippines, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Malaysia, Angola and Sri Lanka.