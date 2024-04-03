Watch | For 40 years, Sindhis have been serving iftar food at this Chennai mosque

April 03, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Carrying colourful buckets filled with eatables such as fruit, milk, rice, a sweet, dates, water and a pickle, men from the Sufidar Temple at Mylapore help thousands break their fast at sundown.

For nearly 40 years now the Sindhis have been serving iftar food at the Big Mosque built by Nawab Mohammad Ali Wallajah, an ancestor of Prince of Arcot Nawad Mohammad Abdul Ali.

The Sufidar also distributes food in the evenings every new moon at the Kovalam Dargah.

The cooking starts around 9:00 am in the morning and around 1000-1200 people come here everyday to break their fasting.

Reporting: Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Video and Production: Thamodharan B.

Script and Voiceover: Yuvasree S