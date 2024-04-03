GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | For 40 years, Sindhis have been serving iftar food at this Chennai mosque

| Video Credit: Thamodharan B. 

The Triplicane Big Mosque, the Wallajah Mosque, is where this group of large-hearted people gather every evening during this holy month of Ramzan

April 03, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Carrying colourful buckets filled with eatables such as fruit, milk, rice, a sweet, dates, water and a pickle, men from the Sufidar Temple at Mylapore help thousands break their fast at sundown.

For nearly 40 years now the Sindhis have been serving iftar food at the Big Mosque built by Nawab Mohammad Ali Wallajah, an ancestor of Prince of Arcot Nawad Mohammad Abdul Ali.

Volunteers of a temple in Chennai who serve food to their Muslim brothers during Ramzan at Big mosque in Triplicane on Saturday.

Volunteers of a temple in Chennai who serve food to their Muslim brothers during Ramzan at Big mosque in Triplicane on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Sufidar also distributes food in the evenings every new moon at the Kovalam Dargah. 

The cooking starts around 9:00 am in the morning and around 1000-1200 people come here everyday to break their fasting.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Video and Production: Thamodharan B. 

Script and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

