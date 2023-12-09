HamberMenu
Watch | Chennai’s beloved Crowne Plaza hotel is shutting down

A brief history of the iconic hotel and the nostalgia it evoked from the public, on social media

December 09, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Adyar Gate Hotel, Park Sheraton, Crowne Plaza – this hotel in Chennai, formerly Madras, has been known by these names over decades. But come December 20, 2023, the city will bid farewell to this iconic property.

The hotel announced to its guests, “with mixed emotions” that Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park will be shutting down. Baashyaam Constructions will be developing a uber luxury project in the space where the hotel stands now.

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The 287-room property has hosted several high-profile weddings, events, and scenes from movies have been shot here too.

The hotel has also hosted international cricket teams, IPL teams and of course, was the home base of Chennai Super Kings.

The establishment, which formerly went by Park Sheraton or Adyar Gate, got its current name in 2015 after InterContinental Hotels Group and Adyar Gate Hotels signed an agreement.

The erstwhile Sheraton Park Hotel and Towers was initially built as Adyar Gate Hotel. The 4.5-acre property is close to the Boat Club in one of the most expensive localities in Chennai.

Read more:  Crowne Plaza, one of Chennai’s most iconic hotels, to down shutters next month 

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Production and voiceover: Rajashree Das K.

Videos: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai

