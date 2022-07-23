Watch | Chennai Metro Rail construction causes traffic snarls, confusing diversions

July 23, 2022 17:29 IST

A video on how Chennai’s roads are getting tougher and troubling commuters

Chennai metro’s Phase 2 project construction is troubling commuters travelling by road.

Tiresome diversions, winding columns of vehicles and fuming commuters have become common sights on the city roads.

The project has started in different parts of the city such as Madhavaram, Purasawalkam, Adyar, Medavakkam, Vadapalani, Arcot Road, Greenways Road, Poonamallee, and Porur.

Since the Phase 2 project covers nearly 119 km, it is a massive undertaking that will continue for several years.

For residents, travelling through these roads is a nightmare as the traffic moves at a snail’s pace during peak hours.

