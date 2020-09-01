Watch | Chennai man wins Guinness World Record

01 September 2020 11:59 IST

Meet Illayaram Sekar, a three-time Guinness World Record holder from Chennai. His latest record is solving six Rubik’s cubes, while holding his breath underwater. He solved the six cubes in two minutes and 17 seconds.

He had been practising for the feat for the last two years. He did it in a custom built two-and-a-half-feet airtight water tank.

The 25-year-old's fascination with the cube started in 2013 when he was in college.

