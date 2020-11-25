Watch | Chembarambakkam: once the lifeline of South Chennai

25 November 2020 19:21 IST

A video on Chembarambakkam reservoir, which was opened after five years as a precautionary measure against cyclone Nivar

Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the largest in Chennai, was opened after five years on November 25, 2020.

The Chennai Corporation requested residents on the banks of Adyar river to relocate, owing to the risk of flooding after the release of water in Chembarambakkam lake.

The last time it was opened was in 2015 during the Chennai floods, when its overflowing waters caused devastation in the city. Chembarambakkam Lake was once considered the lifeline of South Chennai as it irrigated 168 villages in the district.

