Chennai Watch | Arubathumoovar festival in Chennai Preethi R 10260March 17, 2022 01:17 IST Updated: March 17, 2022 01:17 ISTPreethi R 10260March 17, 2022 01:17 IST Updated: March 17, 2022 01:17 IST A video on the Arubathumoovar festival in Chennai Share ArticlePRINT AAA A video on the Arubathumoovar festival in Chennai Our code of editorial values Printable version | Mar 17, 2022 1:20:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/watch-arubathumoovar-festival-in-chennai/article65232333.ece © THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.