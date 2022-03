March 22, 2022 12:00 IST

D. Kumar, a artist from Kundaiyarthandalam village in Tiruvannamalai district, had planned to teach this art to his son as well. Not anymore. After COVID-19, he decided that his son should only study and head to a city for a job. “I’m a fifth generation artiste in my family. We nearly lost hope to perform,” he recalled.therukoothu