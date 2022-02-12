Watch | 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai

12 February 2022 15:51 IST

Video on Kamakshi Subramanian, a 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai

Meet Kamakshi Subramanian, a 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai. Fondly known as Kamakshi Paati, she will be contesting the upcoming local body elections in Chennai. She will be standing as an independent candidate in Ward 174 which includes the Adyar zone.

