12 February 2022 15:51 IST
Watch | 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:21 IST
Video on Kamakshi Subramanian, a 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai
Meet Kamakshi Subramanian, a 94-year-old civic activist from Chennai. Fondly known as Kamakshi Paati, she will be contesting the upcoming local body elections in Chennai. She will be standing as an independent candidate in Ward 174 which includes the Adyar zone.
