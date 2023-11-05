Waste-to-energy plants planned in Chennai may run into opposition

November 05, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

As it continues to decongest the landfills, the Greater Chennai Corporation plans waste-to-energy plants in the city. But the proposal could face resistance from the residents and their representatives at both Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, where the waste collected daily in the city is dumped.

The Corporation Council has already passed a resolution to build a waste-to-energy plant near the Kodungaiyur dump. As the Tamil Nadu government is likely to give administrative sanction to the project soon, the locals will discuss the negative effect of the plant at a meeting scheduled for November 8. According to Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan, the civic body will construct a waste-to-energy plant of 21 MW at Kodungaiyur in the private-public partnership mode.

To come up on 40 acres

“We have sent the proposal to Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board for vetting and approval. The plant will be constructed on a 40-acre site. The detailed project report is being prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, the locals plan to meet at the office of the Ward 35 councillor to discuss the problems of waste-to-energy plants. Councillor S. Jeevan, of the MDMK, said his area was located 500 metres from the Kodungaiyur dump and many residents were not aware of the health risk posed by these plants and other solid waste management initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the residents, including representatives of 22 residents’ welfare associations, make a decision on the plant, we will communicate it to the Corporation,” he said.

Pasumai Thaayagam’s plea

Pasumai Thaayagam president Sowmiya Anbumani had met Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan in August and submitted a memorandum stressing the need to shelve waste-to-energy projects. According to the memorandum, the Corporation’s waste incineration projects should be shelved because of the risk of air pollution. Pointing to research studies, it said the projects would increase health risks and pollute the air. It demanded a zero waste policy for Chennai.

According to the studies, a waste-to-energy plant will cause cancer, heart diseases, breathing difficulties, asthma and reproductive problems. Compared with thermal power plants, this plant will release 28 times more dioxin. The waste-to-energy plants will also release three times more nitrogen dioxide, 14 times more mercury and six times more sulphur dioxide, the memorandum claimed.

‘No approval received’

Residents near the Perungudi dump said they would stage protests against the decision of the Corporation to start a waste-to-energy plant.

A. Francis, president, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, who launched a protest against pollution at the dumps this year, said the reply from the Chennai Corporation and the Pollution Control Board to a question under the Right to Information Act showed the civic body had not received any approval to launch the dump.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has given approval for residential development in the area. Now, more than one lakh residents live in the area. We are worried that the waste management projects will continue to pollute the air, the water and the land. Further, our demand is to close the dump and stop dumping of about 2,500 tonnes of garbage daily from seven zones. Further, there is a fear that the Corporation may construct an incineration plant at Perungudi. If the incineration plant is constructed at the Perungudi dump, the surrounding areas will be badly affected by the micro-sized dust and the poisonous gas,” he said.

Pointing to urban planning near the dumps in California in the United States, where he has lived, Mr. Francis said the government in such countries have not given permission for residential construction in a 5-km radius to reduce public health risk.

“In Chennai, both Kodungaiyur and Perungudi are located in congested areas with huge populations. In California, I did not find any house permitted within several kilometres from the dump. We want the government to do similar planning for waste processing in Chennai,” he said.

“The Corporation has no plans to construct a waste-to-energy plant at Perungudi. We will construct a material recovery facility at Perungudi. A bio-CNG plant of 500-tonne capacity will also be constructed. Also, an eco-park of 100 acres will be constructed after completion of bio-mining at Perungudi. The eco-park will be funded by KfW, a German state-owned investment and development bank, Mr. Mahesan said.

S. Kumararaja, of Save Pallikaranai Marshland Forum, said the Corporation should stop polluting activities in the marshland as it has been included in the list of Ramsar sites.

“Ten years ago, we fought against incineration plants and waste-to-energy plants. A proposal for an incineration plant at Perungudi was shelved. It is dangerous as residents have reported asthma. Cancer cases have also been reported,” he said.

“Five years ago, we even protested against brick-making facilities using waste at Perungudi. We don’t want any power plant or polluting activity inside the marshland. On behalf of Save Pallikaranai Marshland Forum, we are continuously fighting against pollution in the marshland. They should also stop dumping and burning of garbage and letting the sewage into the marshland untreated,” Mr. Kumararaja said.

Source segregation

At the recent deliberations held by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for preparation of a vision document of the Third Master Plan, CMDA member-secretary Anshul Mishra stressed the need for source segregation of waste and residents’ cooperation to prevent pollution.

“There should be no negativity against urbanisation. But, at the same time, we should think about a sustainable urbanisation, which can sustain the systems, which can conserve the systems, and still create opportunities for people to make their life better,” Mr. Anshul Mishra said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.