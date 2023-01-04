ADVERTISEMENT

Waste segregation pamphlet in Braille released

January 04, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students at the Little Flower Convent for Visually Challenged Children being introduced to a waste segregation awareness pamphlet brought out in Braille by Greater Chennai Corporation and Urbaser Sumeet on the occasion of World Braille Day on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of World Braille Day, a pamphlet on waste segregation entirely in Braille was released by Urbaser Sumeet, the private conservancy company, and the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday. 

The pamphlet was released at Little Flower Convent for Visually Challenged Children. Guruswamy Balasubramaniyam, project head, Urbaser Sumeet, gave the first copy to Superior Dominic Mary of the convent. Students then read aloud from the pamphlet which is made out of a chart-like material.

“This is the first of its kind in terms of a waste segregation pamphlet and it is an inclusive approach,” said an Urbaser Sumeet official. According to the official, the pamphlet will be distributed to other schools for the visually challenged in all seven zones where the company operated. NGOs, RWAs and companies could approach Urbaser as well. 

The pamphlet details the kinds of waste with examples, how to segregate and urges the students to support the initiative. 

