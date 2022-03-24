Waste piles up in Koyambedu as vegetable prices crash

Koyambedu wolesale market has been seeing a steady surge in the arrival of vegetables leading to drop in prices. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Traders are forced to send large quantities of unsold stock to the dump

With the crash in the prices of many vegetables, nearly 2% to 3% of the stocks are being sent to the dump at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

Copious arrivals had led to a drop in the price of several vegetables. On some days, unsold stocks of vegetables such as brinjal, broad beans and tomato are dumped.

Wholesale traders said the market received 50 to 60 lorries daily in addition to the usual 400 truckloads. This led to a crop in the prices of various vegetables, some of which were usually high in March.

For instance, broad beans is available at ₹10 to ₹15 a kg at the retail market. Similarly, brinjal is priced at ₹8 to ₹20 a kg depending on the quality. Carrots from Malur, Karnataka, are sold for ₹10 to ₹15 a kg and those from Udhagamandalam are priced at ₹25 to ₹40 a kg.

Tomato is the cheapest vegetable in the wholesale market. While the country variety is sold for ₹7 to ₹10 a kg, the hybrid one is available for ₹10 to ₹15 a kg. Wholesalers said nearly 90 truckloads of tomato arrived from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu daily.

Poor quality

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said abundant harvest and rainfall this year had contributed to plentiful supply of nearly 6,700 tonnes daily and drop in prices. Most vegetables cost at least 10% to 15% less than the price they got in March last year. However, the quality of the produce such as brinjal and beetroot was poor as farmers left them without much care. “Some vegetables such as drumstick, green chillies and beans are expensive now. We expect the prices to increase from early April when summer gets intense,” he said. Wholesale merchants demanded that cold storage facilities must be provided to store unsold stock of vegetables like broad beans and carrot for a minimum of two days. Onion and potato can be stored for up to 10 days, they said.