Waste management on the sidelines of festivities 

September 16, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Vinayaka Chaturthi augurs in the festive season. And when the festive season is on, Greater Chennai Corporation’s solid waste management department together with empanelled partners has their job cut out.

Over 5500 MT of municipal solid waste is collected every day from the city, and this percentage increases by 5% to 10% during festivals.

N Mahesan, chief engineer, Solid Waste Management, GCC, says 25% of the total waste generated in Chennai is processed and dried. “Our micro composting centres across the city and the windrow compost processing facility at Madhavaram are adequately equipped to take care of the excess waste generated during festivals,” says Mahesan.

During festivals, Urbaser Sumeet urges the public to utilise its toll-free hotline number 1800 571 2069 for removal of flowers and garlands from roads.

Last year, during Dussehra, the waste management company responsible for seven zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, had a special drive to collect smashed pumpkins from the road. They are usually collected along with other wet waste, however, during the drive, the agency provided sacks to its conservancy staff to collect them separately for composting.

It asked residents to segregate the cracker waste generated during Deepavali and hand it over separately so that it can be transported to a facility in Gummidipundi for required treatment before disposal.

Ice Power Private Limited, another empanelled vendor, wants communities including bulk waste generators to inform them in advance so that proper disposal of biodegradable waste is made possible.

“Typically, residents call us when waste is not collected and is scattered across the road, which becomes a big challenge for our staff,” says Gokul Krishnan Janardham, director of the company. Our team is ready to extend its services to bulk generators — anyone generating more than 100 kilos of biodegradable waste — and help plan the event better by providing “raffia bag” or separate containers so that waste can be disposed of more responsibly, he says. They also offer their services on a one-time basis.

Waste management experts note GCC must clearly spell out its waste management plan for the festive season including identifying areas where waste is generated the most and run awareness campaigns suitably.

Sharun A, an employee of Environmentalist Foundation of India who regularly volunteers for clean-up events in the city, says clean-up exercises following festivals pose a huge challenge. For Ganesh Chaturthi, we request groups to remove the extra decorations like garlands and umbrellas adorning the idol before immersion,” says Sharun.