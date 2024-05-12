GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waste management campaign organised at Chepauk stadium

The drive was conducted by Urbaser Sumeet, in association with 92.7 BIG FM Tamil and the KYN app

Published - May 12, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Urbaser Sumeet, in association with 92.7 BIG FM Tamil and the KYN app, launched a waste management campaign at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday, May 12, raising awareness among fans through activities such as lucky draws and interactive challenges.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan asked the public to engage in responsible waste disposal. The campaign, which will be held during Indian Premier League matches, aims to keep the stadium clean and will take place on Victoria Hostel Road.

Fans can win prizes by participating and posting selfies with the campaign’s mascot ‘Kuppai Genie.’ Urbaser Sumeet plans to sustain these efforts for future matches, enhancing Chennai’s waste management awareness, a press release said.

