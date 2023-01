Waste collection drive to be held on January 7 and 8

January 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) will organise camps to collect waste at eight locations in the city on January 7 and 8. The drive, being carried out with Wasted 360, would collect e-waste, torn clothes, mattresses, unusable footwear, X-rays, tablet strips, glass bottles and ballpoint pens. For details, call 7397234613. ADVERTISEMENT

