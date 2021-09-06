The Washermenpet east non-delivery sub-post office, functioning on G.A. Road, Old Washermenpet, has started to operations from the Washermenpet post office on 555, Tiruvottiyur High Road, Washermenpet, from Saturday onwards.
Washermenpet east sub-post office merged
CHENNAI,
September 06, 2021 01:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Data | Unequal dose distribution hits Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra's vaccination drive
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 1:44:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/washermenpet-east-sub-post-office-merged/article36312600.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story