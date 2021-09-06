Chennai

Washermenpet east sub-post office merged

The Washermenpet east non-delivery sub-post office, functioning on G.A. Road, Old Washermenpet, has started to operations from the Washermenpet post office on 555, Tiruvottiyur High Road, Washermenpet, from Saturday onwards.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 1:44:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/washermenpet-east-sub-post-office-merged/article36312600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY