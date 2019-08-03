Warrant issued against Vishal

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) - Economic Offences (EO) - II has issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Vishal Krishna after he failed to appear, despite summons, in a case against him by the Income Tax Department.

Mr. Vishal is the proprietor of the Vishal Film Factory that was established in 2013. The production company has produced many movies director Suseenthiran’s Pandiya Naadu, starring him and Lakshmi Menon. It later produced movies such as Naan Sigappu Manithan, Ambala and Kathakali, and distributed Pattathu Yaanai and Jeeva. The charge against him was that he had failed to remit the money accrued under tax deducted at source from several persons. Instead of remitting into the government account, he had diverted it for to other purposes. The I-T Department said that as per 276B of the I-T Act, Mr. Vishal had failed to remit the deducted amount to the tune of ₹4 crore into the government accounts from 2014.

On Friday, Mr. Vishal did not appear when the ACMM-EO-II, S. Malarmathy, took up the case for hearing. Public prosecutor for the I-T Department M. Sheela objected to a petition filed on behalf of Mr. Vishal seeking to dispense with his personal appearance.

She argued that when the counsel for the accused has stated that summons were not received, how did the counsel file a memo of appearance and file a petition to condone the absence of the accused.

ACMM Ms. Malarmathy recorded the submissions of both the counsel and concurred with the submissions of Ms. Sheela, public prosecutor, and issued a non-bailable warrant against Vishal.