Warrant issued against inspector

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued a warrant against an inspector of police for failing to open an FIR on a complaint lodged by a man after losing his wallet two years ago.

According to the complainant, Senthil Kumar, he, along with his sister, went to a private hospital in Aminjikarai on January 27, 2018. He lost his wallet at the reception area, on the hospital premises. Mr. Senthil scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the hospital. An unidentified person was seen leaving with his wallet.

On lodging a complaint, the Aminjikarai police gave him a receipt after putting it onto the community service register. The police did not proceed with the investigation. The complainant had lost his identity card, debit card and ₹200 in cash.

The police did not show any progress on his complaint, the complainant claimed. An FIR was not registered. Hence, last March, he approached a Metropolitan Magistrate Court, seeking directions to the police to register a case.

Since the inspector dodged directions to appear, the court issued a bailable warrant against him.