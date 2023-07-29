Warm weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu for a few more days

July 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Most parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness an increasing trend in day temperature for a minimum of two days.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in Chennai to be around 37-38 degrees Celsius on Sunday with a possibility of light rain in some areas.

With the weather system off Andhra Pradesh coast moving away, dry weather has set in over most places in Tamil Nadu, pushing up the maximum temperature. For the second consecutive day, Madurai airport experienced sizzling weather with the day temperature soaring to 40.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Many places experienced a rapid shift from clement weather to warm temperature on Saturday after the weather system’s impact reduced over the region. Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Karur and Erode experienced a hot day with temperature rising a few notches above normal.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius and 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees Celsius above average.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that one or two pockets of Tamil Nadu may record a maximum temperature of around 38-40 degrees Celsius, nearly two to four degrees Celsius above average, on Sunday as well. This would mean uncomfortable weather for residents due to heat stress. Rainfall may be restricted to one or two places in the State.

Describing it as a seasonal phenomenon, S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said clear skies, strong westerly winds and more solar radiation led to the rise in temperature level across the State. However, such temperature variation was a temporary trend. The daytime heat would lead to convective activity and thunderstorms in a few days.

Officials said there had been occasions when maximum temperature had soared above normal in places such as Madurai, Cuddalore and Chennai in July as well. Madurai recorded an all-time high of 42 degrees Celsius for the month on July 27, 2017.

Similarly, Nungambakkam had recorded a high temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius on July 4, 1915. The temperature peaked to 41 degrees Celsius on July 10, 2015, which is the highest in July in this decade in Chennai.

The day temperature rose to 39.8 degrees Celsius and 38.7 degrees Celsius during the last week of July in 2009 and 2017 respectively.