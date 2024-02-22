Ward development fund will be increased from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh, says Chennai Mayor

February 22, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Chennai

After multiple pleas from Councillors, City Mayor R. Priya announced that the ward development fund would be increased from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

At the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council meeting held on Thursday, February 22, a day after the Corporation Budget was presented, several Councillors and the DMK leader in the Council, N. Ramalingam, pushed for the ward development fund increase, after which Ms. Priya made the announcement.

Initiatives approved

The Councillors of the ruling party and its allies welcomed the Corporation Budget, with suggestions such as establishing Kalaignar Kottam in the North Chennai region, hiring counsellors in all schools run by the civic body, and setting up a cow shed in ward 54.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.P. Jain, the chairman of the zone 8 ward committee, said the name boards in many areas still bore the names of erstwhile Councillors, and the civic body needed to change them.

D.S.P. Rajagopal, ward 90 Councillor, and D. Viswanathan, chairman of the Standing Committee (Education), requested that school students be allowed to take ‘water breaks’, similar to the initiative implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Mr. Rajagopal said funds should be allotted for women-only park maintenance in the ward. “The storm-water drain has not been desilted. A tender was floated but it was never taken up as funds were not sanctioned. The infrastructure must be cleaned once every three weeks,” he added.

V. Rajan, chairman of the zone 11 ward committee, and D. Elango alias D. Elaya Aruna, chairman of the Standing Committee (Town Planning), called for checking the vaccines administered to stray dogs since some had allegedly caused side effects.

Other side

Even as the Opposition welcomed most of the initiatives in the Corporation Budget, V.V Giridharan, councillor of ward 148 from the AMMK, listed the projects announced by the Mayor that were yet to be implemented, which caused a commotion.

J. John, councillor of ward 84 from the AIADMK, requested the improvement of operations of Amma Canteens with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Appreciating the Corporation Budget, Uma Anandan, councillor of ward 134 from the BJP, said: “In the Budget speech, the capital expense was mentioned as ₹3,454 crore, but when the break-up of the allocations for road, storm-water drains etc., were calculated, it adds up to ₹3,221.33 crore. An overall excess [surplus] of roughly ₹234 crore was found, as per the estimates given in the Budget. This needs to be checked. Further, it was said that interest rates have come down. How was this possible? Has borrowing reduced?”

She also asked if the regulation restrictions to be levied for the registration of private cow sheds would be extended to goshalas. GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the aim of the resolution was to curb stray cows on streets and not to disturb the existing infrastructure that has been protecting the cattle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT