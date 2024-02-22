GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward development fund will be increased from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh, says Chennai Mayor

The announcement was made following demands from several Councillors and the DMK leader in the Council during the Council meeting, which was held a day after the Corporation Budget was presented

February 22, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan presiding over the Council meeting at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Thursday.

Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan presiding over the Council meeting at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

After multiple pleas from Councillors, City Mayor R. Priya announced that the ward development fund would be increased from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

At the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council meeting held on Thursday, February 22, a day after the Corporation Budget was presented, several Councillors and the DMK leader in the Council, N. Ramalingam, pushed for the ward development fund increase, after which Ms. Priya made the announcement.

  

Initiatives approved

The Councillors of the ruling party and its allies welcomed the Corporation Budget, with suggestions such as establishing Kalaignar Kottam in the North Chennai region, hiring counsellors in all schools run by the civic body, and setting up a cow shed in ward 54.

K.P. Jain, the chairman of the zone 8 ward committee, said the name boards in many areas still bore the names of erstwhile Councillors, and the civic body needed to change them.

  

D.S.P. Rajagopal, ward 90 Councillor, and D. Viswanathan, chairman of the Standing Committee (Education), requested that school students be allowed to take ‘water breaks’, similar to the initiative implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Mr. Rajagopal said funds should be allotted for women-only park maintenance in the ward. “The storm-water drain has not been desilted. A tender was floated but it was never taken up as funds were not sanctioned. The infrastructure must be cleaned once every three weeks,” he added.

V. Rajan, chairman of the zone 11 ward committee, and D. Elango alias D. Elaya Aruna, chairman of the Standing Committee (Town Planning), called for checking the vaccines administered to stray dogs since some had allegedly caused side effects.

Other side

Even as the Opposition welcomed most of the initiatives in the Corporation Budget, V.V Giridharan, councillor of ward 148 from the AMMK, listed the projects announced by the Mayor that were yet to be implemented, which caused a commotion.

J. John, councillor of ward 84 from the AIADMK, requested the improvement of operations of Amma Canteens with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

ALSO READ
Amma Unavagams a costly affair for Greater Chennai as revenues fail to meet expectations

Appreciating the Corporation Budget, Uma Anandan, councillor of ward 134 from the BJP, said: “In the Budget speech, the capital expense was mentioned as ₹3,454 crore, but when the break-up of the allocations for road, storm-water drains etc., were calculated, it adds up to ₹3,221.33 crore. An overall excess [surplus] of roughly ₹234 crore was found, as per the estimates given in the Budget. This needs to be checked. Further, it was said that interest rates have come down. How was this possible? Has borrowing reduced?”

She also asked if the regulation restrictions to be levied for the registration of private cow sheds would be extended to goshalas. GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the aim of the resolution was to curb stray cows on streets and not to disturb the existing infrastructure that has been protecting the cattle.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.