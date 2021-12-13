War memorial open to public between Dec 16 and 19

The Victory War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai would be open to the public from 10 am on December 16 to 5 pm on December 19 to provide the citizens of Chennai an opportunity to pay homage to the war heroes of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"Desirous citizens may visit the war memorial during this period and pay their homage/tribute by lighting a candle or offering flowers at the war memorial," an official release said.

‘Vijay Diwas’ is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the anniversary of victory of Indian armed forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This year marks the golden jubilee of historic victory and is being celebrated year-long all over the country as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ culminating on December 16.