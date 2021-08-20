P. Abdul Samad and J. Muhamed Shanavas, MLAs, have been elected members of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.
The two were the only candidates to file their nominations under the category of Muslim members of the Legislature.
P. Abdul Samad and J. Muhamed Shanavas, MLAs, have been elected members of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.
The two were the only candidates to file their nominations under the category of Muslim members of the Legislature.
Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 4:55:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/waqf-board-members-elected/article36009358.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.