Wanted gangster arrested in Velachery

CHENNAI

22 August 2020 03:32 IST

A senior police officer said the accused had over a dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and land grabbing, against him.

A notorious gangster, ‘Velachery’ Thiruvengadam, 54, who features on the most wanted list of the city police was nabbed at gunpoint in Velachery on Friday.

A senior police officer said Thiruvengadam had over a dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and land grabbing, against him. He continued indulging criminal activities like extortion even when on the run, and non-bailable warrants have been pending against him.

When Guindy sub-inspector M. Rajasekar and his team were on patrol at Nehru Nagar, they happened upon a few suspicious persons. When asked to disperse, Thiruvengadam, who was among the group, threatened the police.

Advertising

Advertising

When approached, the history-sheeter and his friend Karthik threatened to attack them with broken bottles, police said. The duo were eventually arrested. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Another history-sheeter nabbed

Another history-sheeter, Umar alias Umar Bhasha, 24, of Arumbakkam, an associate of another notorious gangster Radhakrishnan, was also arrested by the Arumbakkam police. He was involved in 22 cases, including four murder cases in Thousand Lights, Choolaimedu, Ice House and T.P. Chatram, the police said.