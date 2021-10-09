Wanted for wife’s murder, man surrenders

CHENNAI

He allegedly hit her with a log during a spat on Friday

A 49-year-old man, who allegedly beat his wife to death in Thirunindravur, surrendered before the police on Saturday.

Chandramohan, 49, a private firm employee, was married to Selvi, 33, and they had two children. He told the police that he frequently quarrelled with his wife as she was occupied with her temple and ashram visits. A quarrel erupted between them on Friday night when she returned home after visiting an ashram in Villupuram.

In the melee, he attacked Selvi with a wooden log. The woman who suffered bleeding injuries, went to a temple nearby and collapsed. Later, he took her to a private hospital from where she was referred to the Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur. However, she was declared brought dead by doctors in the hospital.

On Saturday morning, Chandramohan surrendered at Thirunindravur police station. Police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.