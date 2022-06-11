Want to extend a ‘green’ helping hand to the Forest Department’s Chennai division?

To meet a burgeoning demand for saplings, it is seeking tie-ups with various stakeholders to raise new nurseries

Though a familiar scenario in cricket, it is certain to bring chewed nails to a match every time it crops up. Chasing the target successfully, one can still come short of the desired outcome and end up with a crown of thorns. It is the net run rate that matters, and is the key to the next level, the play-offs.

Chennai is in a situation that somewhat mirrors this cricketing scenario.

“This year’s tree-planting target for Chennai under Green Tamil Nadu Misison (GTM) is 1.5 lakh trees, but the demand from various stakeholders keen on carrying out greening exercises in the city is about 10 lakh saplings,” reveals Priyadarshini Venkataraman, District Forest Officer (DFO), Chennai Division.

Meeting the target should be easy, but not the demand, that is, if one factors in the inherent challenges.

With just three Forest Department nurseries — in Nanmangalam, Anna Nagar, and Karasangal catering to Chennai and surrounding areas, the division does not “bat deep”.

In fact, until five months ago, this three-pronged green machine was not firing on all cylinders with the Karasangal unit still having to be cranked up and coaxed out of an extended slumber.

“The one at Karasangal nursery was not functioning for the last eight years and the nursery has now been resurrected with funding, which includes seed money of ₹12.9 lakh that was extended to it as part of GTM,” says Priyadarshini.

Though all three nurseries up and running now, the 10-lakh figure is still as distant as Erandel.

On the positive side, the Chennai division seems keen on mustering outside resources and going after that steep asking rate.

“Additional PCCF and Mission Director, Deepak Srivastava suggested the idea of roping in all stakeholders to meet GTM goals. We are planning to rope in nurseries with the agriculture department and those with the horticulture department. There is also a move to identify private nurseries and engineer tie-ups. Private nursery owners can share the location of their nursery, the extent of the area, list of plant species, including medicinal plants, being raised in their nursery and other relevant details to the Forest Department so that it can tie up with them and share information to people approaching it for seedlings,” says Priyadharshini.

Women self-help groups would be taught how to run nurseries and brought on board. It would help these SHGs, and the government is keen on helping them.

We have approached colleges and schools as they have their nursery-raising programmes. We would also be seeking to make common cause with NGOs, RWAs and individuals,” says Priyadarshini.

The DFO explains that demand for saplings comes from various quarters, and there are mechanisms to assess the quantum of overall demand.

“It comes from environment NGOs and individual tree planters. Last week, we gave 1,000 seedlings to tahsildars. Tahsildars are planting trees on their campuses. GCC runs plantation drives. There are then requests in Mudavarin Mugavari and I get to process these requests. There is the district green committee where the collector is the chairman and the DFO, the member secretary. Line departments are also present in the committee as members. A few NGOs are also included in the committee. Requests are made known to the committee,” she says. For optimal use of resources — both the planting area and the saplings — requests for saplings are studied carefully before being granted.

“If anyone has identified a vacant land for tree plantation and the matter has been communicated to the DFO, we assess its holding capacity by sending our staff: range officer or forester. There would have been a request for, say, 100 saplings, but the land might be able to hold more trees or fewer, and the request is honoured based on this assessment. Even as the request comes in, it is taken as a demand and uploaded in the GTM website. Every DFO in every district has been provided with a user ID and a password, which is shared with the district collector.”

Volunteering group to care for saplings being formed

While raising saplings to meet the demand is the most evident part of the challenge, the one that bobs unseen under the water is the need for volunteers to care for the planted saplings.

Priyadarshini Venkataraman, district forest officer, Chennai Division, says, “We are looking for volunteers among individuals, RWAs, schools and colleges and NGOs, among others, who would care for these saplings, monitoring, protecting and nurturing them. This volunteering group would be structured along the lines of the Wetland Mitras, which has residents watching out for the wetlands in their midst.”

‘District green committee also looks into tree-felling issues’

The district green committee focusses not only on introducing new trees, but also on protecting the existing ones.

Priyadarshini Venkataraman, district forest officer, Chennai Division, on how the committee functions as genius loci for trees that have an uneasy axe hovering over them: “Information about illegal felling of trees is brought to the notice of this committee. If someone has requested the forest department to allow them to fell a tree and has offered specific reasons for the action, we assess if the felling is indeed required. NGOs inform the committee about cases of illegal felling of trees. If any request for tree felling is placed with the Greater Chennai Corporation, the matter duly comes to our notice. In government land, we try not to fell any trees, and allow felling only after all avenues for saving the tree are closed and the act cannot be sidestepped. While assessing whether a tree has to be felled on a road, other line departments that have their infrastructure on the road are brought into the picture.”