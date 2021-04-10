Walls of Metro stations to sport messages on environment

Work at Wimco Nagar complete; it will start at other two stations soon

The walls of the stations of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) in north Chennai will sport messages on protecting the environment.

For a start, the exterior walls of the Wimco Nagar station have been painted with messages on the importance of a green Chennai. The walls of the Kaladipet and Toll Gate stations, too, will soon have similar messages.

CMRL officials said “water conservation” and “pollution-free Chennai” were the themes chosen for the Kaladipet and Toll Gate stations respectively. The CMRL has joined hands with Nippon Paint India for the initiative. “The work at the Wimco Nagar station is complete, and at the other two stations, it will start soon and be completed in the next few weeks,” an official said.

The phase I extension project of CMRL, which covers 9 km from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, was opened two months ago.

It was a significant step towards beautifying public spaces, said S. Mahesh Anand, president, Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint India. “City beautification forms an important pillar as it aids in creating public awareness, and we hope this initiative starts conversations and encourages people to appreciate the value of the resources we all use day to day,” he said in a release.

CMRL managing director Pradeep Yadav said, “CMRL has always endeavoured to create sustainable and environment-friendly facilities at its stations for the betterment of the public. In addition, station buildings act as unique landmarks and contribute to the fabric of the city. Use of such environment-based messages will invoke the social consciousness and curiosity of people living around and encourage them to explore the Chennai Metro Rail System.”