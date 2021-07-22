Wall to be built around Porur lake to check dumping of waste

Water Resources Department to take up work at a cost of around ₹20 crore

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is drawing up an estimate to construct a compound wall around Porur lake. The wall proposed to be constructed at a cost of around ₹20 crore would come up along the perimeter of the lake stretching for 5 km with small gaps to allow inflow of floodwater.

The compound wall along the Kundrathur and Iyyapanthangal sections is planned in the wake of residents complaining about illegal dumping of garbage in the lake.

Ramesh Nivash, secretary, Maduram Nagar Houseowners’ Welfare Association, Paraniputhur, complained that huge amounts of garbage collected from multi-storey apartments of Iyyapanthangal panchayat and Paraniputhur were being dumped unauthorisedly. He said several representations had been made to the authorities, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, in this regard.

Garbage being cleared

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and officials of various government agencies inspected the lake last week following complaints about medical waste being dumped and directed officials to clear the garbage. The panchayat officials started the work on Wednesday.

Officials of the WRD said directions had been issued to the Kundrathur Block Development Officer to stop dumping of waste near the lake and also the letting of sewage. Raw sewage was being released into the lake from areas such as Srinivasapuram and Pattur through the Thanthikal channel that brings excess water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

The Porur lake, which is an important drinking water source, is set to be the site for the government’s ambitious pilot project on the indirect use of reclaimed water. Metrowater plans to blend reclaimed water into the lake and link treated water to the existing city watersupply network.